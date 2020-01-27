$3.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.53. General Dynamics posted earnings of $3.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $11.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $12.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.99.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

GD stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.56. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

