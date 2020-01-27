291 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Acquired by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,088,000 after purchasing an additional 64,275 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,406,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $407,114,000 after purchasing an additional 110,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,263,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,802,000 after purchasing an additional 32,135 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $174.27 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $138.87 and a one year high of $184.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.99 and a 200-day moving average of $172.14. The company has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.