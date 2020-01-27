2,792 Shares in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 24.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 601.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.31.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $140.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.75. The stock has a market cap of $252.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.