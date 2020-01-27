2,518 Shares in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,518 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 113,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,067,901 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nike stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,839,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,660,808. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Evercore ISI began coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 486,416 shares of company stock valued at $47,551,974 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

