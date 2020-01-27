$248.17 Million in Sales Expected for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) will post sales of $248.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $249.70 million and the lowest is $246.30 million. CyrusOne posted sales of $221.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $975.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $973.71 million to $978.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CONE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.77.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $62.62. 1,222,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,089. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -417.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.42%.

In other CyrusOne news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at $11,212,517. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $74,153.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,539 shares of company stock valued at $9,667,068 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 695,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 186,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

