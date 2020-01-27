$2.87 EPS Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.35 and the highest is $3.05. First Solar reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 485.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $4.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.41 million. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lowered First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Solar from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

In related news, COO Philip Dejong sold 11,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $634,877.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,140.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 16,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $870,556.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 190 shares in the company, valued at $10,104.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,289 shares of company stock worth $3,179,809. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,868 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,699,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1,298.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $69.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.53 and a 200-day moving average of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

