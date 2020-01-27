$2.50 Million in Sales Expected for Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) will announce $2.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.67 million and the lowest is $2.33 million. Affimed posted sales of $25.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $22.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.68 million to $22.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $48.86 million, with estimates ranging from $18.72 million to $79.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Affimed.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Affimed had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Affimed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Affimed by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 127,776 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Affimed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Affimed by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,399,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 661,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,746. Affimed has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $224.15 million, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affimed (AFMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.