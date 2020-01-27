1ST Source Bank Purchases 3,914 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

1ST Source Bank boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 73.8% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 18,822 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 390.0% during the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 50,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 20.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 27,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.90. 854,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,890,808. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $220.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

