1ST Source Bank Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

1ST Source Bank lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PEP stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.20. The stock had a trading volume of 138,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,362. The stock has a market cap of $199.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.00. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.00 and a 52-week high of $144.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

