1ST Source Bank Lowers Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

1ST Source Bank lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,005 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up about 0.6% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.44. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $160.19 and a 52 week high of $211.46.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.59.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

