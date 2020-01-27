1ST Source Bank Has $3.16 Million Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

1ST Source Bank lowered its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,809,950,000 after buying an additional 454,016 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3,218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 115,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,576,000 after buying an additional 111,805 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 486,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,938,000 after buying an additional 110,071 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 394,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,596,000 after buying an additional 55,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 173,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,382,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD stock traded down $8.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $235.03. The stock had a trading volume of 458,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,496. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.00 and a 52 week high of $244.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.55.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.06.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.