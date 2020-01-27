1ST Source Bank Cuts Stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

1ST Source Bank decreased its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Fortive by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 413,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,549,000 after purchasing an additional 27,679 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Fortive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTV traded down $1.46 on Monday, hitting $75.45. 13,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,804. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.79.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 37.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Citigroup upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

In other Fortive news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $2,138,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,314.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

