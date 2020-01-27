1ST Source Bank Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

1ST Source Bank boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 307,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.23.

Shares of GE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.51. 19,798,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,679,168. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

