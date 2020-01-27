1irstcoin Market Cap Achieves $61.19 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $61.19 million and $116,781.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00017217 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00022653 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00053606 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000659 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000075 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,866,307 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.