$193.62 Million in Sales Expected for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) will post $193.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Healthequity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $196.40 million and the lowest is $191.88 million. Healthequity posted sales of $75.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthequity will report full-year sales of $524.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $521.61 million to $527.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $823.67 million, with estimates ranging from $794.91 million to $864.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthequity.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. Healthequity had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Healthequity’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HQY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Healthequity in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Healthequity from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthequity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.31.

HQY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,975. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 82.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. Healthequity has a one year low of $50.87 and a one year high of $85.07.

In other Healthequity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,246.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $839,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Healthequity by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 79,097 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Red Cedar Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Management LP now owns 65,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Healthequity by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,268,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,373,000 after acquiring an additional 840,177 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

