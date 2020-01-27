1,788 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Purchased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.47. The stock had a trading volume of 413,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,518. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.24. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $61.60 and a 52-week high of $71.07.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

