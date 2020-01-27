1,733,170 Shares in Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Acquired by Canaan Partners X LLC

Canaan Partners X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,733,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,799,000. Iterum Therapeutics accounts for about 5.0% of Canaan Partners X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Canaan Partners X LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Iterum Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 149.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 78,232 shares in the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITRM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,487. Iterum Therapeutics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.54). On average, analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics PLC will post -7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Gabelli downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Iterum Therapeutics Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

