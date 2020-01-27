16,954 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Acquired by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,031,000 after buying an additional 768,263 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,836,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,751,000 after buying an additional 563,733 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,581,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,678,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,795,000 after buying an additional 304,113 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 549.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,397,000 after buying an additional 212,819 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.52. The stock had a trading volume of 21,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,294. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.54 and a one year high of $62.85.

