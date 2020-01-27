16,321 Shares in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,321 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. Nike accounts for about 1.6% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nike by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in Nike by 3.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Nike by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Nike by 0.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Nike by 0.5% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nike from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 486,416 shares of company stock valued at $47,551,974 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $102.03 on Monday. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.85 and a 200 day moving average of $91.69. The company has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

