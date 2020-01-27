13,500 Shares in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK) Acquired by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. WT Wealth Management owned approximately 0.45% of SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CJNK. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period.

Shares of CJNK stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.38. 85,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,998. SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15.

