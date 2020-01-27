1,343 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by UBP Investment Advisors SA

UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $748,808,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,030 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,251,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,506 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 99.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,826,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $472,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded down $6.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.66. 2,202,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,684,443. The company has a market cap of $528.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nomura set a $215.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TH Capital boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

