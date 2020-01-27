$123.05 Million in Sales Expected for Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) will announce $123.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.00 million and the lowest is $122.10 million. Great Western Bancorp posted sales of $121.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year sales of $490.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $487.20 million to $493.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $504.42 million, with estimates ranging from $500.26 million to $508.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $121.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GWB shares. Raymond James began coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet cut Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE:GWB traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.54. 356,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,003. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.41. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $38.78.

In other news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth James Karels sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter worth $68,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

