1,059 Shares in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Purchased by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SYSCO by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,227,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,529,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in SYSCO by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 132,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in SYSCO in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in SYSCO by 88.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,049,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $82.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day moving average of $78.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

