$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) will report earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. Ingersoll-Rand reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ingersoll-Rand.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Stephens lowered Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of IR traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $130.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,872,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.91 and a 200 day moving average of $125.44. Ingersoll-Rand has a twelve month low of $93.05 and a twelve month high of $138.33.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $524,745.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,436,010.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,537,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,049 shares of company stock worth $37,930,655. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

