$1.15 EPS Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to announce $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.05. AutoNation reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

AN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $1,050,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,645.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 44,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $2,038,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,425 shares of company stock worth $16,098,947 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,088. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.68.

AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

