$1.08 EPS Expected for Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) will announce $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Regional Management posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.53 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $91.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.78 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 4,620 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $142,758.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Taggart sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $109,711.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at $397,168.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,505,000 after purchasing an additional 63,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.82. 2,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,796. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $306.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.01. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 39.86 and a quick ratio of 39.86.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

