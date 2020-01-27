$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will announce earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Park-Ohio reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.13). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.20 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PKOH shares. TheStreet upgraded Park-Ohio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ PKOH opened at $32.22 on Friday. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05. The firm has a market cap of $402.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.32.

In related news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $219,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 996,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,181,318.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $33,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $418,690 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

