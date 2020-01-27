$0.99 EPS Expected for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.07. Tapestry reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.26.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Tapestry by 6.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,015 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 26,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,479 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 19.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,555 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,869,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,826. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Tapestry has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $39.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

