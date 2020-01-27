$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. ON Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.39.

NASDAQ ON traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.83. 353,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,082,458. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $242,581.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 676,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,260,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $51,474.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,720.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,371 shares of company stock valued at $5,223,465 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,983,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,209,000 after purchasing an additional 547,060 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,288,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,680,000 after purchasing an additional 368,151 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 206.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,681,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,156 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.4% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,597,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,115,000 after purchasing an additional 185,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,515,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,531,000 after purchasing an additional 77,889 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

