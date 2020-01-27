$0.30 EPS Expected for Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Navios Maritime Acquisition’s earnings. Navios Maritime Acquisition reported earnings per share of ($1.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Navios Maritime Acquisition.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.15). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 34.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $53.59 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NNA stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 14,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,364. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $107.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s payout ratio is -15.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 202.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 123.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 46,795 shares during the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

