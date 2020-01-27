$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) to post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of IBN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,099,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. ICICI Bank has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in ICICI Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in ICICI Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 20.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

