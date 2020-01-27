$0.17 EPS Expected for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) will report $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.10. Etsy posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $197.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Etsy to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $991,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,155 shares of company stock worth $3,157,750 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Etsy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Etsy by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,476,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,593,000 after purchasing an additional 266,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

ETSY traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.21. 1,200,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,949. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. Etsy has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $73.35.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

