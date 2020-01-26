ZumCoin (ZUM) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $908,964.00 and $47.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

