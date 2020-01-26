ZrCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.46 Million (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One ZrCoin token can now be bought for $1.41 or 0.00016404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.46 million and $30,738.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.01 or 0.03188341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00202447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00124918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,602 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

