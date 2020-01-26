Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. B. Riley currently has a $57.00 target price on the bank’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 9,429 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $457,023.63. Also, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,283,135.42. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,373,492. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

