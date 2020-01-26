ZINC Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $5.60, $50.98 and $20.33. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $17,447.00 and $3.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZINC

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,578 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work

ZINC Coin Trading

ZINC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $7.50, $10.39, $24.43, $13.77, $20.33, $18.94, $50.98, $51.55, $33.94, $32.15 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

