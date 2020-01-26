Zilla Price Tops $0.0062 on Major Exchanges (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $370,741.00 and approximately $8,226.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $258.42 or 0.03098914 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00124013 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

