Zealium (NZL) Trading Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 28.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Zealium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Zealium has a market cap of $23,278.00 and $7.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zealium has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007529 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 13,936,922 coins and its circulating supply is 12,936,922 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

