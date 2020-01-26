Zacks: Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $20.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Waterstone Financial an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 49,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,779. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $491.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBF. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after buying an additional 21,489 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 99.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 14,893 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 14.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 10.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

