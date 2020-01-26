Zacks: Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) Given $18.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Second Sight Medical Products’ rating score has declined by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $18.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Second Sight Medical Products an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Second Sight Medical Products in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Second Sight Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Second Sight Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Second Sight Medical Products stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.33. 56,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,423. Second Sight Medical Products has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $60.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.21.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Second Sight Medical Products had a negative return on equity of 201.34% and a negative net margin of 743.86%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Second Sight Medical Products will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

