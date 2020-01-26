Zacks: Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Recon Technology an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

RCON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Recon Technology in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Recon Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of RCON opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

