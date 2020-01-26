Zacks: Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $19.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.33 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mackinac Financial an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MFNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFNC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.96. 4,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,135. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. Mackinac Financial has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $173.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Mackinac Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

