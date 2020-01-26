Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is involved in China’s junior English Language Training market. RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

REDU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut RISE Education Cayman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut RISE Education Cayman from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised RISE Education Cayman from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of REDU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. 6,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,982. The stock has a market cap of $379.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. RISE Education Cayman has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.52 million for the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 8.76%. Research analysts predict that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 52,822 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 238,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,392,000 after acquiring an additional 142,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in RISE Education Cayman in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RISE Education Cayman (REDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.