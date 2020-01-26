Zacks Investment Research Lowers NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NXTC. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of NextCure in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of NextCure in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.51. The stock had a trading volume of 284,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,777. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40. NextCure has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.00, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextCure will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $5,512,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in NextCure by 625.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in NextCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in NextCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,000. 49.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

