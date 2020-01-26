Zacks Investment Research Lowers Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

DESP has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Despegar.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Despegar.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE DESP opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $899.79 million, a PE ratio of -60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.51. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.21 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Despegar.com will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,876,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,297,000 after acquiring an additional 517,971 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 20.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter valued at $143,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 21.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 16.9% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 312,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 45,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

