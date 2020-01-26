Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brunswick (NYSE:BC) to Sell

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.95.

NYSE:BC opened at $62.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $63.36.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $976.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Metzger sold 4,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $245,221.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $79,322.36. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Brunswick by 37.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 71.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

