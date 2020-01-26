Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$4.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) to report ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($5.49) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($18.68) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($14.29) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08).

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NASDAQ PHIO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.22. 34,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,816. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $28.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,825 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 2.76% of Phio Pharmaceuticals worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.