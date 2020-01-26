Zacks: Brokerages Expect Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. Loop Industries also posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

A number of research firms recently commented on LOOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Loop Industries stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 33,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,108. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96. Loop Industries has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market cap of $400.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. 9.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

