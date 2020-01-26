Zacks: Brokerages Expect Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.42. Host Hotels and Resorts reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Host Hotels and Resorts.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HST. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

In related news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 175.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,697,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,137,000 after buying an additional 7,446,548 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 17.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,180,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,749 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 14.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,015,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,831 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 58.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,100,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,074 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,011,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,351,000 after purchasing an additional 320,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HST traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,593,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,227. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.70. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Host Hotels and Resorts (HST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.