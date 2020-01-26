Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to Announce $1.57 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. Eagle Materials posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.38.

NYSE:EXP opened at $92.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 85.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

In other news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $547,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

